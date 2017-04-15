Volunteers deliver Easter meals for 130 hospice patients

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Volunteers from Spartanburg Regional will deliver Easter meals to 130 hospice patients on Saturday morning.

For more than 20 years, the Spartanburg Regional Hospice and the Spartanburg Regional Foundation have worked together to deliver the much-appreciated meals.

The foundation helps with the cost of the meals cooked by Wade’s including sweet tea, ham, sides and dessert.

It’s a huge weight off the shoulders of families who are already dealing with a lot of stress.

The hospice delivers these meals every year for Easter and Thanksgiving.

It’s all made possible thanks to donations from the community.

