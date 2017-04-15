Waiter steals diamond ring, tries to sell to undercover cops, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Talk about a tip.

A Florida waiter is accused of stealing a $3,000 diamond ring that fell off a customer’s finger.

Pensacola police tell news outlets that 27-year-old Wesley Aaron Dicus was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The Pensacola News Journal reports a 39-year-old woman told police she believed the ring slipped off when she put lotion on her hands. The ring was later identified on an online app called OfferUp.

Police say detectives posing as a couple met with Dicus and he offered to sell it to them for $2,000. Police arrested him when the markings on the ring matched the woman’s description.

Dicus remains in jail on a $12,500 bond. Records don’t list an attorney.

