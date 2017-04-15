Woman gets life for killing other woman, using credit cards

Jennifer Rose Trent (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing another woman and then using her credit cards to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end electronics.

Florida Today reports that 37-year-old Jennifer Rose Trent was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of first-degree murder, organized fraud and using the identification of a deceased person.

Authorities say 70-year-old Doris Johnston was killed in January 2015 after allowing Trent and her 7-year-old son to move into her Barefoot Bay home. Investigators say Trent struck Johnston in the head and left her in a laundry room shed for several days before suffocating the older woman with a plastic trash bag.

Police began investigating after the victim’s son couldn’t reach her, and Trent told him that his mother had gone to Chicago.

