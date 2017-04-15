Woman gets life for killing other woman, using credit cards

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing another woman and then using her credit cards to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end electronics.

Florida Today reports that 37-year-old Jennifer Rose Trent was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of first-degree murder, organized fraud and using the identification of a deceased person.

Authorities say 70-year-old Doris Johnston was killed in January 2015 after allowing Trent and her 7-year-old son to move into her Barefoot Bay home. Investigators say Trent struck Johnston in the head and left her in a laundry room shed for several days before suffocating the older woman with a plastic trash bag.

Police began investigating after the victim’s son couldn’t reach her, and Trent told him that his mother had gone to Chicago.

More stories you may like on 7News

Army Captain surprises son at baseball game Campbell Conley didn’t think he would see his dad until after Easter. At his baseball game Saturday, there was a very special umpire behind …

April the Giraffe gives birth April the Giraffe finally had her baby and delivered it while over a million viewers tuned-in to watch Saturday morning.

Volunteers deliver Easter meals for 130 hospice patients Volunteers from Spartanburg Regional will deliver Easter meals to 130 hospice patients on Saturday morning.

Community remembers fallen Spartanburg police officer It’s been a day of mourning as Spartanburg residents and city leaders spent Friday reflecting on the death of police officer Jason Harris.

City board member, Uber driver shot to death in Greenville Co. Investigators are continuing to search for clues in the shooting death of a prominent Greenville man.