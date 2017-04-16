14-year-old driver charged, 7 injured in interstate crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in a crash that left seven people injured, including several young children.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 14-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer with six passengers on Interstate-4 around 7 o’clock Saturday night when the crash happened.

Troopers say the boy was trying to change lanes but noticed another car in the lane he was trying to move into and overcorrected to avoid a crash. The boy then lost control of the car and went off the road, hitting a barrier wall, according to the FHP crash report.

The driver and five of his passengers are battling serious injuries, including a 3-year-old and two 6-year-olds. A 16-year-old passenger suffered just minor injuries.

A 32-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were also seriously injured.

Troopers say the woman is the 14-year-old driver’s mother. The man is the father of the 3-year-old and 6-year-olds. The 16-year-old passenger is a friend of the driver.

The 14-year-old was charged with careless driving and driving without a license. More charges are pending.

The crash shut down part of I-4 for several hours.

