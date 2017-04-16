Dog named General opens doors, flees animal clinic

Associated Press
Credit: WAVY

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A dog who escaped from an animal hospital in Stafford County after opening several doors has been found and reunited with his owner.

Travis Campbell tells news outlets that his family was boarding their 10-year-old Great Pyrenees named General at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford while they vacationed in Virginia Beach when the dog left the clinic early Monday.

Surveillance video shows the 124-pound dog unlatching the door to his kennel and opening a second door before wandering down a hallway. Footage then shows General using his mouth to open another door.

The dog was seen in an office area before opening yet another door leading to a parking lot behind the building and walking out.

Campbell says General was eventually located after being found at a home nearby.

