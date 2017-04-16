Firefighters battling brush fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Blue Ridge Circle, according to the Lake Cunningham Fire Department.

A call came in at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Lake Cunningham Fire Department, Gowensville Fire Department, and Glassy Mountain Fire Department are responding.

The S.C. Forestry Commission has also been called to assist with a bulldozer.

A log cabin and another single-story home in the area could be affected, according to fire officials.

