Firefighters respond to house fire in Lyman

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a house fire on Highway 357, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

A call came in at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Holly Springs Fire Department is responding to the fire.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 killed after fiery crash in Spartanburg Co. Multiple emergency response crews were sent to the scene of a fatal crash on Cannons Campground Rd. Sunday morning.

Record-breaking crowd for Easter service at Chimney Rock More than 1500 people flocked to Chimney Rock for the annual Easter sunrise service.

Dobson Knob fire 85 percent contained The McDowell County emergency management team reported Sunday morning that the ongoing fire at Dobson Knob in the Pisgah National Forest has…

VIDEO: Army Captain surprises son at baseball game Campbell Conley didn’t think he would see his dad until after Easter. At his baseball game Saturday, there was a very special umpire behind …