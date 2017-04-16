Firefighters respond to house fire in Lyman

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a house fire on Highway 357, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

A call came in at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Holly Springs Fire Department is responding to the fire.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

