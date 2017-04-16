Officer hurt at SC correctional facility

LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WSPA) – CBS affiliate WLTX reports that an officer was injured at a South Carolina correctional facility Sunday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say there was a disturbance at Oak Unit B-Wing at Kershaw Correctional, WLTX reports.

They say one officer was taken to an outside medical facility.

There is currently no word on the officer’s condition.

The prison is secure and emergency crews are responding, WLTX says.

There is no threat to the public’s safety.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

