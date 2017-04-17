1 airlifted after bicycle, pickup crash in Laurens Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
The coroner said one person has been airlifted after a crash on Highway 101 in Laurens County near Postell Hughes Drive (WSPA).

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner says one person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Gray Court.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 6:46 a.m. Monday on Highway 101 near Postell Hughes Drive.

Crew at the scene says it looks like a bicycle and large pickup truck were in the crash.

The coroner tells us one person was airlifted to a hospital following the wreck.

Both directions of Highway 101 are closed as of 8 a.m.

7News is working to get more information on the accident.

