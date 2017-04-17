1 dead after being thrown from truck in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash Thursday when they were thrown from a pickup truck on Lisbon Road.

According to Highway Patrol, the truck went off the right side of the road, over corrected and went off of the left side of the road before overturning and hitting a utility pole

The driver died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened on Lisbon Road near Burnt Mill Creek Road around 12:42pm south of Laurens.

Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.