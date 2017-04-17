4 arrested in armed robbery in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. deputies say they have arrested 4 people in connection with an armed robbery.

They say the robbery happened on April 13 on Chimney Rock Road.

They arrested and charged the following people:

• Sarah Philipsheck Davidson, 31 of Hendersonville – Felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. 40,000.00 secured bond.

• Nathan Alexander Turner, 24 of Hendersonville – Felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. $40,000.00 secured bond.

• Chase Levar Washington, 27 of Hendersonville – 3 counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and 3 counts of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. $53,000.00 secured bond.

• Stacy Elaine Ward, 19, of Hendersonville, Felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. $40,000.00 secured bond.

Deputies say the incident has been linked to at least two other armed robberies.

They say a woman engages victim in conversation and her co-conspirators enter the home and rob the victim.

During the robberies a knife and/or handgun have been shown, according to the report.

If you have any information call deputies at 828.697.4911.