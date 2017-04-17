Burned body found near Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Columbia firefighters have discovered a burned body at an apartment complex near a shopping mall.

The State reports authorities have not released the identity of the person found Saturday night. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim is believed to be a male.

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire when they found the body. Richland County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Brittany Jackamonis says deputies were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. The case has been turned over to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was discovered in an area at the Paces Brook apartment complex.