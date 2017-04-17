Burned body found near Columbiana Centre

Associated Press Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Columbia firefighters have discovered a burned body at an apartment complex near a shopping mall.

The State reports authorities have not released the identity of the person found Saturday night. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim is believed to be a male.

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire when they found the body. Richland County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Brittany Jackamonis says deputies were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. The case has been turned over to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was discovered in an area at the Paces Brook apartment complex.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s