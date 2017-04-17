CMMS review of man who died fighting hospital security

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMMS) has released a review of a video that shows a fight between a patient a security at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Donald Smith died after the fight, according to the coroner.

The cause of death was traumatic asphyxiation and the manner was homicide, according to the coroner.

According to the coroner’s office, the position Smith was in when he was subdued kept him from expanding his chest, and so he suffocated.

Smith had been admitted to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm the day before the incident occurred, say investigators.

He became combative and hit hospital security personnel, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

The security officers were from American Security, a company that has been providing security to Greenville Memorial for nearly 20 years.

CMMS released the following conclusion:

There was no clinical intervention by hospital clinical staff to contain the incident when incident initially erupted in the hallway, and there was no clinical assessments of the patient by either clinical staff or security staff or any clinical interventions by clinical staff during the crisis to assess the patient. Multiple hospital staff were in the hallway watching the event. The clinical staff failed to perform a clinical assessment of the patient during the restraint episode. There was no supervision or leadership coordinating the management of the crisis to ensure the patient’s safety. Based on video observations and review of the training policies and materials, titled, ” …. Aggression Management”, the security officers failed to perform a safe take down hold in that the patient’s upper body was placed face down on the bed for a period of approximately 10 minutes, based on the accuracy of the times appearing on the video, and there was no clinical assessment of the restrained patient throughout the incident to ensure the patient’s safety. The patient died while restrained in an inappropriate hold, 4 point restraints, and receiving an injection without any evaluations of the patient’s condition to ensure the patient’s safety when restrained, There was= no supervision by hospital staff to manage the crisis throughout the restraint episode. Staff appeared to watch the security officers holding the patient or providing care to the injured officer.