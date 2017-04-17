Event to help out veterans in need in Spartanburg

By Published:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The SFC Charles A Judge, Jr. Memorial Stand Down will be held on Friday April 28.

WHEN: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds in Spartanburg, SC.

The event is for homeless veterans, veterans at risk of homelessness, and any vet in need and their family members.

The event is named for a native of Landrum, SC who was killed in July 2016.

The say Judge was stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC and was killed defending a woman escaping violence.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.charlesjudgestanddown.com or call toll free 1-844.978.2633.

