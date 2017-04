SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A T-shirt honoring fallen Spartanburg Police officer Jason Harris are available for pre-order, according to the website Under the Carolina Moon.

They say the shirt will be available in store Wed. 19 and will start shipping on Friday 4/21.

The shirt has “MPO Jason Harris EOW 4-13-17”

The back says “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. John 15:13”

You can pre-order here