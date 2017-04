TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate family is without a home after fire destroyed a trailer in Oconee County.

Fire officials say the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews with Townville Fire Department and three other fire departments responded to the fire on Rawleigh Street in Townville.

No one was reportedly hurt in the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.