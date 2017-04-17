Funeral and procession details for Officer Jason Harris

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police have released details for the funeral and procession for Spartanburg officer Jason Harris.

Harris died days after being injured when his motorcycle crashed into a car on Union Street.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at First Baptist Spartanburg on East Main Street.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 19 at 11:00am at First Baptist Spartanburg.

The sanctuary will seat around 1,400 people. The department says there will be three overflow areas on the church’s campus.

Officer Harris will be interred at Wood Memorial Park in Greer after the funeral service.

The procession will travel west on St. John Street to West Main Street and will travel along that road (US-29) until Gap Creek Road in Greer, ending at Wood Memorial Park.

A trust, the MPO Jason Gregory Harris Memorial Family Trust, has been set up for donations at any Sun Trust bank location.