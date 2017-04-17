Ghost hunters at old middle school in Union arrested say police

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Five people who say they were hunting ghosts were arrested on burglary charges after breaking in to the old Sims Middle School, according to Union Police.

One of the men had a gun and drugs, according to the report.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

An officer was on patrol on Sims Drive when he saw a Jeep parked in the rear or the school.

They thought someone might be inside the old school so they went through the fence and found an open door.

They went inside and started to check rooms. They smelled a strong odor of marijuana and heard noise coming from upstairs.

They checked a room and found 2 men and 3 women trying to hide behind the door, according to the report.

Officers say they pulled their weapons and told them to get on the floor with their hands on their heads.

They found a handgun and knife on one of the men.

They also found a marijuana cigarette and a half smoked joint as well, according to the report.

When the officers asked them why they were in the building, they all said they were investigating for a ghost.

They told the officers they heard the place was haunted and they were ghost hunting.

CHARGED

Louie Morris Riddle, 24 (AKA: Woo Woo) – Petit Larceny, Burglary Second Degree, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Simple Possession of Marijuana

Kallie Michelle Camp, 27 – Petit Larceny, Burglary Second Degree

Nicholas Jarryd Cash, 29 – Petit Larceny, Burglary Second Degree

Megan Leigh Petrie, 26 – Petit Larceny, Burglary Second Degree

Ashley Victoria Faulkner, 24 – Petit Larceny, Burglary Second Degree