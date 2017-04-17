Help find missing teen Dianne Baker in Buncombe Co.

Dianne Baker
Dianne Baker

FAIRVIEW, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe Co. deputies are asking for your help to find missing teen, Dianne Rylee Baker.

They says she is 15 and from Laurel Haven Rd. in Fairview.

She was last seen between 3:30 – 3:45 p.m. on Saturday April 15th.

Deputies say she could possibly be in the vicinity of Old Highway 70 and Bee Tree Road in Swannanoa.

Dianne is a white female, 5’3”–5’5”, 90lbs

Blonde hair and hazel eyes

She has a partial shaved eyebrow and the right side of her head is partially shaved.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nikes, and a tank top, color unknown.

Dianne had a white blanket and a blue backpack in her possession.

