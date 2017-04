RUTHERFORD Co., NC (WSPA) – The sheriff’s office is asking for your help find a missing teen, Michael Paul Ramsey.

Deputies say he was last seen Friday, April 14 in Ellenboro around 10:00 p.m.

He is a 17-year-old white male.

He has straight brown hair.

He is 6’2″ and 220 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with red writing on it and blue jeans.

If you have any information call Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office.