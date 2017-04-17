Help find theft suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a theft suspect.

They say the man went into a Citgo on Pendleton St and stole a beer and then walked down to Mac’s Speed Shop and got into an unlocked truck and took a cell phone.

The incident happened on 4/7.

Police say the man is familiar with the S. Main St. area and may frequent some of the businesses and gas stations in the area.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (86023-CRIME).

