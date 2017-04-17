Letter asks Upstate school superintendents for campus metal detectors

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – An Upstate group that took on Greenville County last year by asking for metal detectors in schools is back with a message that’s spreading across the Upstate.

A petition was started last may following an incident at Southside High where a student was injured after his gun went off in his backpack. It prompted a review from the Greenville County School District, but ultimately failed.

Now, the Upstate Freedom Fighters say this keeps happening all over the Upstate and school metal detectors are more needed than ever.

“Our children, we just want them to go to school. We want to feel, as parents when we drop our parents off, that they are going to return home safely,” explained Freedom Fighters founder, Traci Fant.

Fant said, too often, she’s hearing from parents whose students are scared. They’ve walked the halls of Upstate schools where guns and knives were pulled and shootings were threatened.

“We can’t pretend like it’s not happening here,” said Fant. “For our children, we have to take this step for protection. One gun in a school is one too many. One knife in a school is one too many.”

Fant says too much has happened in our schools since the Southside incident to stay silent.

Monday, they sent a letter to Upstate school superintendents highlighting weapons incidents here at home where students were stabbed, threatened and guns were confiscated.

“We have to step up and we have to say, you know what, enough is enough. Give us a better answer than funding,” said Fant.

The letter asks for a seat at the table to discuss the possibility of metal detector installation, knowing full well the added costs and potential start up complications.

“I’m a tax payer. I’m willing to pay extra. I pay extra for other things. I’m willing to extra if it is for the safety of my children,” said Fant.

Fant said it is not a complete solution, but a start; one that makes kids think twice.

“It never stops and they can’t pretend like it does,” said Fant.

The districts which received letters weren’t available, Monday. Fant said their next step is to visit school board meetings and request feasibility meetings with district representatives.