Live streamed crimes, while disturbing, can help investigators



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The shooting in Ohio is the latest in a string of crimes broadcast over Facebook Live.

7News spoke with one law enforcement agency that says while it’s disturbing, from an investigation standpoint, having a video makes their job a lot easier.

Steve Stephens is on the run after police say he killed a man and broadcast it all on Facebook Live.

But he isn’t the first person to commit a crime and live stream it.

In Chicago, a group of teens are accused of tying up and beating a special needs teenager.

The whole thing streamed on Facebook Live.

In Union County, 20 people were arrested after they started a live video showing drug and alcohol use. That video was caught on Periscope.

“It’s traumatizing from a public viewer standpoint,” says Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

But for investigators, videos like these are key pieces of evidence.

“Any time we have visual evidence from any sort of camera, whether it’s Facebook Live or whether it’s just video surveillance, it’s going to be of assistance to us,” says Flood.

With the growing popularity of Facebook Live, Sergeant Flood says deputies rely even more on the public to report anything out of the ordinary as quick as they can.

“We can’t monitor everything that’s going on,” says Flood, “But we need to sustain a direct working relationship with the community so that we’re able to get this information coming in when it’s happening so we investigate.”

In Greenville County, it was complaints from students and parents that led to a successful arrest in an assault caught on camera.

A Riverside Middle School student was sexually assaulted while other students recorded the assault on FaceTime.

A 14-year-old was eventually charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

While a cell phone is in everyone’s hands, it’s also the biggest tool investigators use to close their cases.