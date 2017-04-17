Local farms selling strawberries after damaging winter temps

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Local farms are starting to sell strawberries after freezing temperatures damaged crops.

The mild temperatures this winter caused berries to bloom early in February.

When temperatures dropped below freezing in March, the delicate blooms were hit hard.

Tyler Hughey whose family owns Hughey Farms in Boiling Springs told 7News he estimates about 50 percent of their strawberries were damaged by the weather.

Now workers are starting to pick berries as they ripen, but it’s happening slower than they had hoped.

Hughey said they’re used to picking gallons of strawberries at a time. This season they’ve only been able to pick a few sporadically.

Hughey added that the farm hopes to have strawberries for sale very soon after picking over the weekend and on Monday morning.