UNION, SC (WSPA) – An man is accused of exposing himself and having counterfeit money, according to Union Police Department.

Police say it happened on 4/17 around 9:25 p.m.

Two women said a man pulled out his penis and exposed himself to them.

Deputies say the suspect, William Jokolbe Thompson, admitted he pulled his pants down.

He was arrested on Indecent Exposure and Counterfeit currency, according to the police report.