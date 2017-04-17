Man leads police on chase, rams patrol car say Henderson Co. deputies

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. deputies say they have arrested a man who led them on a chase and rammed a deputy’s patrol car.

They say it happened on April 16 around 2:55 p.m.

A deputy was patrolling Sugarloaf Rd. and saw a vehicle driving recklessly.

They say it neared the intersection of Howard Gap Rd. and almost hit a deputy’s car head on.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away reaching speeds of 75 mph.

When it reached the dead end at World’s Edge Rd, the suspect, Benjamin Boaz, 22 of Hendersonville rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Boaz is charged with:

• Felony Fleeing to Elude arrest

• Resisting a Public Officer

• Reckless Driving

• Failing to stop for a red light/stop sign

• Driving left of center

• Driving While Impaired

Boaz was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a $12,500.00 secured bond.