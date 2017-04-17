Man hurt trying to steal power with jumper cables, says Blue Ridge Electric

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative says he tried to steal power from a pole after his service was disconnected.

Blue Ridge Electric says the man used an aluminum ladder to climb one of their poles and tried to use jumper cables to reconnect the power to his home in the Friendship community.

They say that he, at some point, came into contact with an energized conductor.

The man was taken to a local hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Blue Ridge Electric says they had disconnected service at the home after the bill was not paid.