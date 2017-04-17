NCAA Championship Bid Decision Expected Tuesday

The NCAA is expected to announce its championship selections for 2019-2022 Tuesday afternoon.

Greenville was host to the first and second rounds of the men’s tournament in March and the group that put that on is attempting to land another such event as well as a potential women’s regional.

Other championship bids have been pitched for the area and the Palmetto State as a whole.

The fact that the NCAA lifted its ban on postseason events in North Carolina could have an impact in deciding placement of championships for their upcoming period of consideration.