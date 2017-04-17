NCAA Returns Hoops Events To Greenville

Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena was again awarded a 2022 NCAA men’s first and second round basketball tournament and also a 2020 women’s regional as the governing body announced its championship sites from 2018 to 2022 Tuesday afternoon.

As was the case with last month’s NCAA men’s basketball event, the Southern Conference and Furman will serve as hosts for those awarded Tuesday.

The upstate will also play host to a 2020 men’s golf regional, hosted by Clemson, as the Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem.

Columbia was also awarded a 2019 men’s first and second round basketball event for USC’s Colonial Life Arena.

Myrtle Beach and Rock Hill were awarded a men’s golf regional (‘2019) and men’s and women’s cross country championships (2018), respectively.

North Carolina also returned to the NCAA championship fold as a result of resolution to the HB2 issues and among the events landed in the Tar Heel state were first and second round basketball events for Greensboro and Raleigh.