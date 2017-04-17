New Clemson, MUSC collaboration could help reduce student debt

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina announced plans Monday for a combined graduate school program for students pursuing health-related professions that will effectively shave a year off their studies.

The schools say this plan will cut down on student debt by allowing Clemson undergraduate students to apply for admission to MUSC in one of several medical professions.

The savings would come from examples including students who try to achieve the Master of Public Health degree. Clemson students will take 12 credit hours as undergraduates that count toward their MUSC graduate degrees.

Both universities say the plan will also increase the number of trained medical professionals that will enter the workforce in South Carolina.

The collaboration is scheduled to start this fall.

Clemson announced in a news release Monday that the following programs would be offered as part of the partnership between the university and MUSC:

Joint Ph.D. in Biomedical Data Science and Informatics

Accelerated Pathway to the Master of Science in Cardiovascular Perfusion

Accelerated Pathway to Medical School

Accelerated Pathway to Dental School

Accelerated Pathway to Master in Health Administration

Accelerated Pathway to the Doctor of Pharmacy

Accelerated Pathway to the Doctor of Physical Therapy

Accelerated Pathway to the Master of Public Health in

Biostatistics

Epidemiology

Health Behavior and Health Promotion