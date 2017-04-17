Panthers reach 5-year deal with defensive star Kawann Short

CHARLOTTE (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers have reached a long-term deal with defensive tackle Kawann Short.

The team announced Monday that a five-year contract has been reached with Short after the Panthers applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to him in February.

Short has 17 sacks over the past two seasons. That ranks him third among all defensive tackles in the NFL.

“In 2013, when we drafted KK, I thought he was the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the Draft,” said general manager Dave Gettleman in a written statement, “and he’s been able to develop into one of the top young defensive tackles in the NFL.”

Short has started 41 of the 64 regular season games he has played with the Panthers. He started all 16 games each of the past two seasons.