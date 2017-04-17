Remembering fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The community continues to honor the memory of fallen Master Police Officer Jason Harris.

The Spartanburg police officer died Thursday from injuries he suffered after he was thrown from his police motorcycle. Police say he was headed to help other officers responding to a burglary when he wrecked Tuesday on Union Street.

Many have visited to leave flowers, cards, balloons and other items on his patrol car near Spartanburg City Hall where a blood drive was held Friday to honor Harris. Spartanburg police say 222 units of blood were donated during a blood drive Friday to honor Harris’ legacy.

Harris was a regular at The Crepe Factory in downtown Spartanburg.

The owners arranged for all tips on Easter Sunday to go to the Harris family and say they’re proud to see the small business striving to make a big difference.

Donations will be collected until Harris’ funeral on Wednesday.

The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. The visitation and funeral services will both be held at First Baptist Spartanburg.

Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park on Gap Creek Road in Greer.

Harris leaves behind a wife and three children.

According to an obituary, people can make memorials in lieu of flowers to The Harris Children Education Fund, c/o Spartanburg Police Department, P.O. Box 1746, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

A spaghetti dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Simple Simon on South Pine Street. Organizers say proceeds will be donated to the Harris family.