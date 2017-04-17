Report: P.J. Dozier to hire agent, won’t return to USC basketball

By Published:
South Carolina's PJ Dozier warms up during a practice session for their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
South Carolina's PJ Dozier warms up during a practice session for their NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – South Carolina basketball star P.J. Dozier will reportedly keep his name in the NBA Draft and hire an agent. That move would end his college career.

The Vertical reported Monday that Dozier will leave the Gamecocks after his sophomore season. Dozier entered his name in the draft last week and has until ten days after the NBA Draft Combine – scheduled for mid-May – to remove his name and return to play at USC.

If he hires an agent as reported, that will prevent him from coming back to play for the Gamecocks.

Dozier, a 6’6″ guard, was second in scoring for South Carolina during the just completed season averaging 13.9 points per game. He also averaged a team-high 2.8 assists and close to five rebounds a game.

Dozier averaged 15.6 points and shot better than 50 percent in the NCAA Tournament as the Gamecocks reached the Final Four for the first time in school history.

