Inman Police are searching for a 14-year-old they believe ran away from home.

Inman Police say Desiree Shaquida Mayfield was last seen on Prospect Street around midnight. Her parents reported her missing to the Inman Police Department Monday morning.

Mayfield is described as 5 foot five inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

At this time police do believe that Mayfield has run away.

If you see Mayfield please call the Inman Police Department at 864-472-2828.