Spartanburg businesses raise support for fallen officer Jason Harris

Spartanburg area businesses are stepping up to help out the family of fallen officer Jason Harris.

Officer Harris died Thursday after crashing on his police motorcycle while en route to a burglary call earlier in the week.

Harris was heavily involved in downtown patrols, and now area businesses are supporting his family.

The Crepe Factory is donating all of their tips to the family from Sunday to Tuesday. They will be matching all donations from the public. The Crepe Factory will be closed Wednesday to attend the funeral. So far they have raised $721.

Smith’s Drug Store in downtown Spartanburg will be hosting a bake sale Friday April 21st from 10-5 and Saturday April 22nd from 9-1. All proceeds will go to the family.

Firehouse Subs locations across Spartanburg County, including Pine Street, Dorman Centre, Boiling Springs, and Duncan will donate 10% of their proceeds on April 19th to the Harris Family.

10 Star Fitness at 2700 Reidville Road will hold a blood drive Monday April 17th from 3-8pm for Officer Harris.

Harris’ funeral will be at 11a.m. at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

If you would like to donate directly to the family, click here for the Gofundme account.