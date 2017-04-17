Thief gets pinned by victims, gets gun & fires say Anderson Co. deputies

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A theft suspect gets pinned down by two victims and is able to wrestle a gun away, firing it over their heads, according to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say when they got to the scene the suspect, Nathan Morris was on the ground with the victim on top of him.

A neighbor said someone broke into her car and stole her computer and left a Lexus key that didn’t belong to her.

She said she say Morris running through the front yard with the laptop in his hands.

Police say Morris had a Lexus parked in the driveway where the incident happened.

The report says a man approached Morris with a gun in his hand and fired a warning shot into the ground.

The man then pointed the gun at Morris.

Morris realized he didn’t have his keys he stepped out of the vehicle toward the man, according to the report.

Morris told the man he was parked there because he had a wreck and needed help.

The man said Morris then rushed him and tried to take the gun.

The man and another person tried to hold Morris down, according to the victims.

Morris was able to get his hand on the gun and fired a shot over their heads, according to the report.

They were able to get the pistol away from Morris and hold him to the ground until deputies arrived.

Morris is charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, Larceny / Breaking into motor vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of Pistol,