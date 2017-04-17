Tuesday Tax Day deals and offers 2017

The website Offers.com has released a list of Tax Day deals and offers.

Food and Drink Offers

Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.

Beef O’Brady’s – You can take 15% off your bill on April 18.

Bertucci’s – Don’t miss out on these specials:

* Small Menucci pizza at lunch for $4.18.

* Dinner pizza for $10.40. Choose from cheese, Margherita, or pepperoni.

Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.

Bonefish Grill – Munch on $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations.

Boston Market – * Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:

* Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.

* Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Say the secret password, “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can receive a sales tax-free meal.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees.

Bruegger’s – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

California Tortilla – You can dive into free queso and chips when you mention the password “tax crunch” to your server.

Capriotti’s – Get a medium sandwich for the price of a small sandwich.

Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.

Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.

Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Gobble down a free dessert with $10 purchase.

Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.

Godfather’s Pizza – You can get a large one-topping pizza with Monkey Bread for $10.40.

Great American Cookies – Treat yourself to a free Birthday Cake cookie on Tax Day.

Hooters – Check out these Offers:

* 20 boneless wings for $4.18.

* Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

Hot Dog on a Stick – Grab a free original turkey dog.

Hungry Howie’s – Buy one large one-topping pizza, get one medium one-topping pizza for $0.18.

Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree.

Maggiano’s – You can receive $25 off $150 worth of catering in select areas.

McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:

* Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.

* Free small French fries.

* Hamburger for $0.59.

Noodles & Company – Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more.

Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.

Papa Murphy’s – Bring home two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40.

Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.

Pollo Tropical – You can get 15% off any order.

Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.

Schlotzsky’s – Enjoy a free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.

Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.

Sonny’s BBQ – Dig into a half priced rib dinner on April 18.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals:

* $5 off two entrees.

* $3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees.

* Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.

The Palm – Nibble on a free appetizer with purchase of any beverage.

Tony Roma’s – If you are a member of the Tony Roma Email Club, look for a coupon for a free dessert in your inbox.

World of Beer – Gulp down a free beer or get $5 off your check.

Retail Offers

Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.

Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.

French Toast – You can get 40% off any order.

Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:

* 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.

* 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping

* Extra 15% off home items.

Lord & Taylor – You can take an extra 30% off any order.

Neiman Marcus – Get an extra 20% sale items.

Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.

Saks Fifth Avenue – Enjoy up to 80% off any order.

Travel & Service Offers

JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.

National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.

Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.

Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.

Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.