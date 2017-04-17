Tuesday Tax Day deals and offers 2017

The website Offers.com has released a list of Tax Day deals and offers.

Food and Drink Offers

  • Bertucci’s – Don’t miss out on these specials:

Small Menucci pizza at lunch for $4.18.

Dinner pizza for $10.40. Choose from cheese, Margherita, or pepperoni.

  • Boston Market – * Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:

Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.

Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.

  • Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.
  • Brio Tuscan Grille – Say the secret password, “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can receive a sales tax-free meal.
  • Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees.
  • California Tortilla – You can dive into free queso and chips when you mention the password “tax crunch” to your server.
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Gobble down a free dessert with $10 purchase.
  • Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
  • Hooters – Check out these Offers:

20 boneless wings for $4.18.

Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

  • Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
  • McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:

* Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.

* Free small French fries.

* Hamburger for $0.59.

  • Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.
  • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals:

$5 off two entrees.

$3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees.

Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.

  • The Palm – Nibble on a free appetizer with purchase of any beverage.
  • World of Beer – Gulp down a free beer or get $5 off your check.

Retail Offers

  • Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:

15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.

10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping

Extra 15% off home items.

Travel & Service Offers

