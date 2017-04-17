Tuesday Tax Day deals and offers 2017

The website Offers.com has released a list of Tax Day deals and offers.
Food and Drink Offers
- Arby’s – Chow down on free curly fries on Tax Day.
- Beef O’Brady’s – You can take 15% off your bill on April 18.
- Bertucci’s – Don’t miss out on these specials:
* Small Menucci pizza at lunch for $4.18.
* Dinner pizza for $10.40. Choose from cheese, Margherita, or pepperoni.
- Bob Evans – Score 30% off dine-in or takeout.
- Bonefish Grill – Munch on $5 Bang Bang Shrimp after 4 p.m. in select locations.
- Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:
* Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.
* Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.
- Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.
- Brio Tuscan Grille – Say the secret password, “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can receive a sales tax-free meal.
- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees.
- Bruegger’s – Take home a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.
- California Tortilla – You can dive into free queso and chips when you mention the password “tax crunch” to your server.
- Capriotti’s – Get a medium sandwich for the price of a small sandwich.
- Chili’s – Sip $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas on Tax Day.
- Chuck E Cheese – Purchase any large pizza to get one free large cheese pizza.
- Cinnabon – Indulge in two free Classic Bites on April 18.
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Gobble down a free dessert with $10 purchase.
- Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
- Godfather’s Pizza – You can get a large one-topping pizza with Monkey Bread for $10.40.
- Great American Cookies – Treat yourself to a free Birthday Cake cookie on Tax Day.
- Hooters – Check out these Offers:
* 20 boneless wings for $4.18.
* Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.
- Hot Dog on a Stick – Grab a free original turkey dog.
- Hungry Howie’s – Buy one large one-topping pizza, get one medium one-topping pizza for $0.18.
- Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – Buy one, get one free entree.
- Maggiano’s – You can receive $25 off $150 worth of catering in select areas.
- McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:
* Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.
* Free small French fries.
* Hamburger for $0.59.
- Noodles & Company – Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more.
- Papa John’s – You can slice up a large pizza with up to three toppings and a two-liter soft drink for $10.40.
- Papa Murphy’s – Bring home two Take ‘N’ Bake Pizzas for $10.40.
- P.F. Chang’s – Get 20% off takeout.
- Pizza Hut – Take 30% off online orders.
- Pollo Tropical – You can get 15% off any order.
- Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.
- Schlotzsky’s – Enjoy a free small Original sandwich with purchase of a 32-ounce fountain drink and chips.
- Sonic – Slurp down half priced drinks and slushies all day.
- Sonny’s BBQ – Dig into a half priced rib dinner on April 18.
- Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals:
* $3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
* Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees.
* Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.
- The Palm – Nibble on a free appetizer with purchase of any beverage.
- Tony Roma’s – If you are a member of the Tony Roma Email Club, look for a coupon for a free dessert in your inbox.
- World of Beer – Gulp down a free beer or get $5 off your check.
Retail Offers
- Barnes and Noble – Receive 10% off any order.
- Dollar General – Score 10% off any order.
- French Toast – You can get 40% off any order.
- J.Crew Factory – Receive 50% off any order, plus free shipping.
- Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:
* 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.
* 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping
- Lord & Taylor – You can take an extra 30% off any order.
- Macy’s – Get up to 60% off, plus free shipping on orders $49+
- Neiman Marcus – Get an extra 20% sale items.
- Payless Shoes – You can receive 15% off any order.
- Saks Fifth Avenue – Enjoy up to 80% off any order.
Travel & Service Offers
- JetBlue – You could win a free, one-way flight if you owe taxes this year.
- National Parks – Get free entrance to any U.S. National Park the weekends of April 15 – April 16 and April 22 – April 23.
- Office Depot & Office Max – Get five pounds of document shredding for free.
- Planet Fitness – Unwind with a free hydromassage.
- Staples – Print a coupon for up to two pounds of document shredding for free.