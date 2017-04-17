Work to start on Liberty Highway

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Road work is expected to start tonight on Liberty Highway near Interstate 85.

Crews will patch and pave the section of Highway 178, and work is expected to continue through May 11, according to a statement from Ashmore Brothers.

Work includes paving ramps on the northbound side of I-85.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to warning signs, flagmen, workers and equipment in the road. They’re also asked to please take alternate routes to avoid the area if at all possible and use caution and slow down when driving through the work zone.