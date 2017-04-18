3rd person arrested in murder at Boulder Creek Apts.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A third person has been arrested in connection to a murder at Boulder Creek Apts., according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have charged Shyheem Hassan Rice, 19, with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy for the incident on April 2.

Azaveon Cook, 21, was shot and killed. Another person was also shot.

The shooting victims pulled into the Spinx gas station on N. Pleasantburg Drive, where Cook died. The second victim was taken to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff, some parts of the shooting were caught on video at the apartment complex. He says that one victim ran and fell down a hill while the other got him and put him in a car to get both to safety.

Two others were arrested.

Anthony Kwame Mays, 26, and Marcus Antonio Foster, 21.

Mays is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Foster is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Conspiracy.

According to the Sheriff, some parts of the shooting were caught on video at the apartment complex. He says that one victim ran and fell down a hill while the other got him and put him in a car to get both to safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.