All Girls Auto Know event shows students automotive industry

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – Nearly 200 girls in the Upstate got the chance to see a behind the scenes look into the automotive industry. It was part of the bi-annual All Girls Auto Know event.

Big name companies like BMW, Michelin and Mercedes-Benz showed the girls that working on cars and pursuing a career in engineering isn’t just for boys.

“More boys think that this is just for boys. But I’ve thought about doing this a lot because I love cars, and just like the idea of it,” says Miller Schachner, an eighth grade student at Dawkins Middle School.

They got the chance to see how car parts are made, and got the chance for a hands-on challenge in engineering. The goal is to show girls there are plenty of options for them to follow their dreams, and get the job they want.

“It’s very inspiring. It makes you push more to be where they are and learn about how they’re doing and how they’re succeeding, and what you can do to be on their level or where their accomplishments are,” says Tiraney Petty, an eighth grade student at Fairforest Middle School.

The next All Girls Auto Know will be in the fall.