LITTLE ROCK, A.R. (WSPA) – Eliberto Cantu won $117M on Monday in the largest state jackpot ever.

Cantu bought the winning ticket for the March 31 drawing, while working a construction job.

The take-home amount is more than $72M. Cantu says he has more than enough for a number of items on the family’s dream list including travel and rebuilding their home church. Cantu has a wife and son.