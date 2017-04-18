Boulware Pays Surprise Visit To Local School

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware paid a surprise visit to Edwards Middle in Central Tuesday as part of a promotion to hand out football gear.
Boulware, who awaits the upcoming NFL Draft, also spoke to the kids and signed autographs.
