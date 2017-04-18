Man shocked trying to steal power with jumper cables say Oconee Co. deputies

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man was life-flighted after he was shocked, and an electric company says it appears he was trying to steal power when it happened.

The man used an aluminum ladder to climb a pole and tried using jumper cables to reconnect the power to his home in the Friendship community, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative said in a statement.

The utility company said the man came into contact with an energized conductor at some point.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

An officer responded to a home on Knollcrest Drive around 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Michael Harold Jenkins, 45, had already been air lifted to a hospital when the officer arrived, according to an incident report.

A witness told the officer he saw Jenkins on a ladder at the top of the pole before hearing what sounded like a shotgun being fired, and saw Jenkins thrown from the top of the pole to the ground.

Jenkins’ power was disconnected about two weeks ago, the report states. An employee with Blue Ridge Electric told the deputy that 10 days after the power was disconnected, it appeared the meter had been tampered with. The meter was later removed.

Jenkins placed jumper cables to the fuse barrel at the top of the pole with plans of connecting the electric current to his residence, the report states.

The extent of Jenkins’ injuries was not immediately known.