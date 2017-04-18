Fire destroys Upstate restaurant in The Cliff’s community

SUNSET, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cliffs Lakehouse Restaurant is a total loss following a fire Monday night.

Keowee Vineyards Fire Department Assistant Chief Kevin McClain said the call came in at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant was fully involved when crews arrived and the roof was beginning to collapse, Chief McClain said.

Units are still on the scene this morning and investigating the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Cliffs Lakehouse Restaurant is located on Cleo Chapman Highway in the The Cliff’s community.

Along with Keowee Vineyards Fire Department, crews with Holly Springs, Shady Grove, Pickens Rural and Keowee Fire Department responded to the fire.