Friend remembers Officer Harris’ life beyond the badge

James Bogan and Jason Harris served together on the Spartanburg Police Department for 8 years.

Both officers served on the SWAT team and motorcycle unit, even vacationing with each other’s families. Family was the center of Harris’ life.

“His kids were probably the most important thing to him, more so than his job,” said Bogan.

Bogan was there as Harris was shot in the line of duty in 2011, while on a SWAT call. “I literally had to put my elbow on him and pin him to the ground and the only thing he was worried about…he wasn’t worried that he had just got shot, and that we’d all just got shot at, he’s like I’ve got to call my wife. She’s got to know I’m okay,” said Bogan.

Harris rehabed and got back on the motorcycle patrol, his first love. “If the sun was shining, he was riding a motorcycle. Once you’re on a motorcycle and you’re a motor officer there’s nothing like it,” said Bogan.

It was that close knit group that picked on each other, Harris keeping the joking spirit alive.

Now Bogan says that he and other officers will continue the watch over Spartanburg now that Harris’ watch is over.

Bogan will serve as a pall bearer during Harris’ service on Wednesday.