Hiring event for construction workers in Spartanburg

WSPA Staff Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Archer Western Construction is looking for equipment operators, carpenters and other construction workers.

The company will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at SC Works Upstate. The office is at 220 E. Kennedy Street in Spartanburg.

Archer Western Construction is hiring laborers, equipment operators, concrete finishers, carpenters and iron workers, according to SC Works.

Applicants are asked to register at www.scworks.org before the hiring event.

