Mendez family reacts to audio released of shooting

The family of a man shot and killed in a confrontation with Greenville County deputies is holding a news conference on Tuesday.

Bruce Wilson of Fighting Injustice Together said the situation escalated very quickly and there is nothing on the audio or video that showed the need to shoot Mendez.

He also said they are looking at doing an independent investigation and want to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

The family of Jason Mendez has heard audio of the incident at the solicitor’s office.

Solicitors released video of Mendez’s last moments before he was shot outside a motel on Mauldin Road.

The video was recorded by Super Lodge Inn security cameras when Mendez and his girlfriend were staying on February 11.

The footage is about 40 minutes long and has no sound but it clearly shows deputies approaching and confronting Mendez who authorities say was driving a stolen car.

One deputy could be seen breaking the driver’s side window with a baton.

Within minutes, the deputy fired shots into the vehicle as other deputies pulled Mendez’s girlfriend from the car.

The Greenville County Sheriff Office says Mendez was refusing to follow commands and also pointed a gun at them.

Deputies recovered drugs along with a 40-caliber pistol from the car, officials said.

