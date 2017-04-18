Man killed in fiery crash in Spartanburg Co. identified

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Easter Sunday in Spartanburg County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 10:42 a.m. Sunday on Cannons Campground Road.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV was driving south on Cannons Campground Road when they ran off the right side of the road.

The driver struck a tree and the vehicle caught on fire.

The coroner has identified the man as Darren Wayne Crook, 43, or Garden Creek Lane in Spartanburg.

Multiple emergency response crews responded to the deadly wreck. The coroner was also called to the crash site where the victim was pronounced dead.

