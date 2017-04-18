Map of officer Harris funeral procession route

Police have released details about the funeral and procession for fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris.

Harris died days after his motorcycle crashed into a car on Union Street.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Spartanburg. It should last about an hour, according to police.

This means if you want to be on the route, you should be on it by noon.

PROCESSION ROUTE

The procession will travel west on St. John Street to West Main Street and will travel along Highway 29 to Gap Creek Road in Greer, ending at Wood Memorial Park.

