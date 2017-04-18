NCAA tournaments will return to Greenville

The NCAA says some tournaments will return to Greenville, SC.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, the NCAA says the Women’s NCAA Basketball Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in 2020.

Greenville will also host the Men’s NCAA Basketball Rounds 1 and 2 in 2022.\

Greenville got a chance to host the first rounds of the NCAA tournament in 2017 for the first time in 15 years.

The NCAA had banned any post season tournaments in South Carolina after the Confederate Flag was raised on statehouse grounds. The Confederate Flag was removed from the statehouse grounds in 2015 after the racially motivated shooting of 9 church members at Emanuel AME in Charleston. NCAA then lifted that ban.

NCAA did pull tournament play from North Carolina after the passing of House Bill 2, which has since been repealed. The NCAA wrote in the selection that they did allow North Carolina to be considered after the repeal of HB2.

Greenville will not be the only South Carolina city to now host basketball tournaments, in 2019, the first and second rounds of the men’s tournament will be played at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The last time they hosted the tournament was in 1970.